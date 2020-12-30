Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.41 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $16.17 million and $6.41 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003583 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, The Rock Trading and DEx.top.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00026704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00135268 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00189374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.05 or 0.00593319 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00315383 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00053533 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, The Rock Trading, DEx.top and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.