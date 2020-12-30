Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.15

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.15 and last traded at $62.66, with a volume of 12440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.21.

GELYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Geely Automobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.