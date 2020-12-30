Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) rose 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 35,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average daily volume of 7,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.

About Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development.

