Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.61). Galapagos posted earnings per share of ($1.68) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($5.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.26) to ($5.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.68) to ($3.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.23). Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 70.67%. The company had revenue of $168.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Galapagos from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 265.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter valued at $44,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 14.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.31. 1,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,222. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $93.01 and a twelve month high of $274.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

