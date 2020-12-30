Gala (GALA) Market Cap Reaches $10.08 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 156.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Gala has traded 477.4% higher against the dollar. Gala has a market cap of $10.08 million and $312,735.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00131385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.28 or 0.00580674 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00158223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00305076 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00051167 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games

Gala Token Trading

Gala can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.