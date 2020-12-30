FY2020 EPS Estimates for Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) Cut by Analyst

Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Premier Financial in a research report issued on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the company will earn $2.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.63. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Premier Financial (NYSE:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.87 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PFC. TheStreet raised Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Premier Financial stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 39,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 57,238 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Premier Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $860,000.

In related news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,728 shares in the company, valued at $577,766.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock worth $534,990.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

