Futu (OTCMKTS:FUTU) & Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Financial Contrast

Futu (OTCMKTS:FUTU) and Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Navient shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Navient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Futu and Navient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 0 0 1 0 3.00 Navient 0 2 5 0 2.71

Futu currently has a consensus price target of $17.90, indicating a potential downside of 54.45%. Navient has a consensus price target of $12.07, indicating a potential upside of 23.56%. Given Navient’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navient is more favorable than Futu.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Futu and Navient’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Navient $5.53 billion 0.33 $597.00 million $2.64 3.70

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than Futu.

Profitability

This table compares Futu and Navient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu N/A N/A N/A Navient 9.65% 25.22% 0.67%

Summary

Navient beats Futu on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products. Its margin financing and securities lending services provides real-time and cross-market securities-backed financing services; and market data and information services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions. It also holds, originates, and acquires consumer loans; and performs servicing activities on its own education loan portfolio, including private education loans, and private education refinance loans. In addition, the company offers revenue cycle management and business processing services; and healthcare services that include revenue cycle outsourcing, accounts receivable management, extended business office support, and consulting engagement for federal, state, and municipal clients; public authorities; and healthcare organizations. Further, it provides customizable solutions for its clients that include hospitals, hospital systems, medical centers, large physician groups, and other healthcare providers; and corporate liquidity portfolio and debt repurchase services. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

