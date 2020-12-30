Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Fundamenta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $73,100.45 and $363,837.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 1,471.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00048600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00025427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00131030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00580592 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00157897 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00303647 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019520 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

Fundamenta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

