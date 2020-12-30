Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

FUPBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS FUPBY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,248. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

