Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

FUPBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS FUPBY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,248. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

