Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €44.00 by Nord/LB

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been given a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €41.59 ($48.93).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) stock opened at €37.55 ($44.18) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.64.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE)

