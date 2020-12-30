Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €44.00 by Nord/LB

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been given a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €41.59 ($48.93).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) stock opened at €37.55 ($44.18) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.64.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

