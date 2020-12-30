FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.87. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FS KKR Capital Corp. II.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Securities started coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FSKR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,759. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.74%.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

