Front Row Advisors LLC Has $22.29 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 287.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,805 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 11.8% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.49 and its 200-day moving average is $111.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

