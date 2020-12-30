Freicoin (FRC) Market Cap Tops $566,297.67

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Freicoin has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. Freicoin has a total market cap of $566,297.67 and $49.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000120 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,092,550 coins. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.