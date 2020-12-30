Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of FCX traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,279,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.86 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $25.43.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 137.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,538 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $62,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

