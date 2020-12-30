FREE Coin (FREE) Price Tops $0.0000

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FREE Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Crex24. FREE Coin has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $25,976.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00026919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00133467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.43 or 0.00593305 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00157480 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00311172 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00052530 BTC.

FREE Coin’s launch date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,998,999,997,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,706,057,259,292 tokens. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology . FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

FREE Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

