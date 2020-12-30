Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

FELE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.67.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.22.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $93,703.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 69.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,997,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

