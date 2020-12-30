Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.317 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Four Corners Property Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Four Corners Property Trust has a payout ratio of 116.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.78. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

