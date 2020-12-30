Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $89.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fortune Brands is poised to benefit from solid product portfolio and strength in its operating segments in the quarters ahead. Also, solid momentum across the company’s Fiberon business and investments in product innovation are likely to be beneficial. Further, its focus on operational efficiency and supply-chain optimization are expected to improve margins. The company’s cost-control measures are likely to help it maintain a healthy margin performance. In the past six months its shares have outperformed the industry. However, uncertainties related to the coronavirus outbreak remains concerning. Also, the company is experiencing rising cost of sales over the past few quarters. Moreover, high debt levels can be detrimental in the quarters ahead. In addition, foreign exchange headwinds might adversely impact its performance.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $92.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,550. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

