Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.49

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.49 and traded as high as $10.05. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 586,272 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FVI. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$111.19 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 1.0252794 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 56,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$463,084.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,589,000.21. Also, Senior Officer David Volkert purchased 5,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,811.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at C$815,455.78.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

