Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.54

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.54 and last traded at C$10.51, with a volume of 684938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.81.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FVI. Canaccord Genuity cut Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 86.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$111.19 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 1.0139882 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Volkert bought 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.33 per share, with a total value of C$46,811.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$815,455.78. Also, Director Mario Szotlender sold 56,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total value of C$463,084.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,589,000.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

