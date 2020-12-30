Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Forterra in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. Forterra has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Forterra will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $2,566,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Forterra by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Forterra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Forterra by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

