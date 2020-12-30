Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Trading Down 11%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s share price traded down 11% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.47. 26,431,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 626% from the average session volume of 3,640,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foresight Autonomous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $248.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.39.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.23% of Foresight Autonomous as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

