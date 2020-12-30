FlypMe Price Tops $0.0254 on Top Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $447,801.54 and $3,785.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00041720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.87 or 0.00289224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00015529 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00027688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $573.05 or 0.02049562 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FYP is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.