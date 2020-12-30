Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FFIC. ValuEngine raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 251,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $21.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 60,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

