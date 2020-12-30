FLETA (FLETA) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One FLETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. FLETA has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and $487,362.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLETA has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLETA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00025718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00130733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.66 or 0.00581332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00157539 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00306326 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00051210 BTC.

FLETA Token Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,080,022,766 tokens. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.