FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,905 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,997,000 after buying an additional 575,561 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 995.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 279,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,241,000 after purchasing an additional 253,765 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 246,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLT opened at $271.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. BidaskClub upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, 140166 dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

