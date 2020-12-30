Flamingo Trading 13.8% Lower This Week (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Flamingo has a market cap of $19.43 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flamingo has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Flamingo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00025992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00133178 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00187115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.80 or 0.00582055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00312092 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00052641 BTC.

Flamingo Token Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

Buying and Selling Flamingo

Flamingo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

