FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Critical Analysis

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 6.08, indicating that its stock price is 508% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of FitLife Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FitLife Brands and Charlie’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $19.50 million 1.16 $2.70 million N/A N/A Charlie’s $22.74 million 2.84 -$2.15 million N/A N/A

FitLife Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charlie’s.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FitLife Brands and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 15.66% 64.43% 35.28% Charlie’s -90.00% N/A -207.32%

Summary

Charlie’s beats FitLife Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritionals, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements. The company markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through various retail locations, including specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 90 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

