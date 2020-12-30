FirstBlood (1ST) Price Down 38.5% This Week

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $7.28 million and approximately $1,381.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FirstBlood token can now be purchased for $0.0851 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00038977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00287316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00025775 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

1ST is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

