First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.60

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $50.90, with a volume of 31562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.11.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 70.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

