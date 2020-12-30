First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Director Sells C$80,000.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,384.

Shares of FR stock opened at C$16.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00. The firm has a market cap of C$3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.55. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$5.30 and a 12 month high of C$19.41.

Get First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) alerts:

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$167.75 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.5180952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

About First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.