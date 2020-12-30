First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of BUSE stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.17. 140,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,491. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Busey will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 702.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 61.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 456.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

