First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Busey from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ BUSE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.37. 3,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,491. First Busey has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $27.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $102.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Busey by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Busey in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Busey by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in First Busey by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the second quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

