FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP Alexa King Sells 50,000 Shares

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,138,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexa King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of FireEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $786,023.54.

On Monday, December 21st, Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of FireEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $1,132,335.96.

Shares of FEYE opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.32 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FireEye by 443.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

