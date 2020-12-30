Fireball Market Cap Hits $35,534.70 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Fireball has a market cap of $35,534.70 and $26.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fireball token can currently be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00006195 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fireball has traded 200.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fireball

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,146 tokens. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fireball Token Trading

Fireball can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

