Financial Contrast: Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR) and Its Rivals

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE: CSR) is one of 283 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Investors Real Estate Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust $185.76 million $79.21 million 19.03 Investors Real Estate Trust Competitors $833.22 million $158.62 million 14.21

Investors Real Estate Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Investors Real Estate Trust. Investors Real Estate Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Investors Real Estate Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Investors Real Estate Trust pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 64.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 34.57% 10.77% 4.36% Investors Real Estate Trust Competitors -4.69% 0.70% 1.22%

Risk & Volatility

Investors Real Estate Trust has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Real Estate Trust’s peers have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Investors Real Estate Trust Competitors 4301 13982 12920 430 2.30

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 6.29%. Given Investors Real Estate Trust’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Investors Real Estate Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

