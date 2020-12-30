Financial Comparison: KemPharm (OTCMKTS:KMPH) and Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

KemPharm (OTCMKTS:KMPH) and Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KemPharm and Verastem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm $12.84 million 0.00 -$24.52 million ($0.88) N/A Verastem $17.46 million 20.91 -$149.21 million ($2.00) -1.08

KemPharm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verastem. Verastem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KemPharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

KemPharm has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verastem has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KemPharm and Verastem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm 0 0 0 0 N/A Verastem 0 0 2 0 3.00

Verastem has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 109.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of KemPharm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Verastem shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of KemPharm shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Verastem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KemPharm and Verastem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm -113.36% N/A -122.14% Verastem -590.19% -189.37% -67.69%

Summary

KemPharm beats Verastem on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder. The company also provides APADAZ, an immediate-release combination product candidate of benzhydrocodone and acetaminophen to treat the short-term management of acute pain. It has a collaboration agreement with KVK-Tech, Inc. to manufacture and commercialize APADAZ. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, Florida.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies. The indication in FL is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. In addition, it is developing the focal adhesion kinase inhibitor defactinib, which is being investigated in combination with immunotherapeutic agents for the treatment of various different cancer types, including pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), mesothelioma, and other solid tumors. Verastem, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

