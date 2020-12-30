Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.44.

Filo Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLMMF)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

