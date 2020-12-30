Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Shares Gap Down to $67.25

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.25, but opened at $64.37. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $64.37, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $321.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $16.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit.

