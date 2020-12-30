Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.06

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCAU shares. ValuEngine lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Thursday, October 15th. AlphaValue upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.62. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

