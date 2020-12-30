Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 152.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $229.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,332. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.