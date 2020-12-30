FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Price Tops $16.83 on Top Exchanges

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $16.83 or 0.00060103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market cap of $27.15 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 71.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FC Barcelona Fan Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00041413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00296412 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015460 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00027123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $572.12 or 0.02042551 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,612,612 tokens. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

FC Barcelona Fan Token Token Trading

FC Barcelona Fan Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FC Barcelona Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FC Barcelona Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FC Barcelona Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.