Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. Fastly has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $388,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $762,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $11,679,731.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,189,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 631,681 shares of company stock worth $54,626,311. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 215.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 68.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 44.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 321.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,916 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3,572.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,207,000 after purchasing an additional 479,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

