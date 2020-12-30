Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Fastly also reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Pritchard Capital lowered their price target on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of FSLY opened at $89.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. Fastly has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $136.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average is $84.96.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $11,679,731.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,189,583.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $207,128.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 255,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,361,843.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 631,681 shares of company stock worth $54,626,311. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth $5,948,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth $450,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 12.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth $2,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

