fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 55,603,590 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.07.

About fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET)

fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

