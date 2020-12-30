Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO) traded down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.23. 180,137 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 132,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.