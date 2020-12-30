Falcon Project Trading Down 16% This Week (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $802,877.67 and approximately $38.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Project token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00027611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00139288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00599453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00174109 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00317849 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00054720 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 tokens. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Falcon Project Token Trading

Falcon Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

