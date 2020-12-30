Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Trading Up 0.2%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 30,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 32,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.12 and a beta of 1.18.

About Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

