Factom Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Factom coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $101,805.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Factom has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00026048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00133280 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00187258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00582785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00312530 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00053095 BTC.

About Factom

Factom was first traded on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,579,334 coins. Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

