Faceter Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $448,664.98 and approximately $861.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $10.39 and $20.33. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00294447 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00026232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $556.30 or 0.01976445 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

